WolfPack add B.C. midfielder to men's soccer roster

Photo: TRU WolfPack Ryan Lewis

The WolfPack has added a strong centre from Nelson to the men's soccer team.

Ryan Lewis was recruited by Thompson Rivers University because of his versatility as a midfielder.

“We are pleased to have Ryan join our TRU Men’s Soccer program. He is another key piece for our group and to keep our team strong over the coming year,” John Antulov, WolfPack men's soccer coach, said in a press release.

“He is a big, strong midfielder that is quick, a solid dribbler and likes to attack. He also has good pace and quickness and has the ability to play in multiple positions in the midfield and upfront.”

Lewis will help the ‘Pack be different tactically, which will make them hard to play against.

“It was great working with Brett Adams and Reynold Stewart [Vancouver Whitecaps Kootenay and Caps To College] to help in bringing Ryan to TRU. Ryan was looking at other schools but Brett and Reynold were instrumental in helping convince Ryan that TRU was the best option for his schooling and to play Canada West soccer,” said Antulov.

Lewis said he started playing soccer when he started walking and has spent a lot of his life on the field. He played in many leagues, including a Div.1 league in Victoria.

“I would say my strongest attributes on the pitch would be my physical strength and speed along with my dribbling. I have played all over the pitch but generally find myself floating between centre midfield and striker,” said Lewis.

In addition to success on the pitch, Lewis said he looks forward to the academic aspect of TRU, with plans to study natural resource sciences.

“Overall, TRU offers the education that I am seeking and the sports environment that a team requires to be successful,” Lewis said.