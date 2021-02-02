One dead, two injured in 'mud rush' accident early Tuesday at New Afton mine in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed New Gold's New Afton mine in Kamloops.

One miner is presumed dead and two others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after an accident early Tuesday morning at the New Afton mine in Kamloops.

According to New Gold, the incident took place just after 1:30 a.m.

The deceased is a contract driller while the two injured individuals are New Gold employees, the company said in a statement.

“The on-site emergency management system has been activated and the RCMP and the provincial safety authorities were immediately notified and are on site,” the statement read.

“All activities have been suspended while the company and authorities investigate the incident.”

New Gold described the accident as a "mud rush."

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.