Photo: DriveBC

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed south of Merritt.

DriveBC reports a vehicle incident between the Comstock Road and Coldwater Road exits overnight, near Kingsvale.

A 20-kilometre stretch of the highway is closed as of 6 a.m.

A scene assessment is in progress.

The nature of the incident and any injuries is not known at this time.