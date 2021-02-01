Kamloops high school reporting further COVID-19 exposure, five positive cases

Photo: Alex Passini/Picasa Sa-Hali secondary school

Sa-Hali secondary has reported its fifth COVID-19 exposure in recent weeks, saying in an email to parents on Monday that five members of the school’s community have so far tested positive for the virus.

In the email, Sa-Hali principal Rachael Sdoutz said those infected are self-isolating at home with support from public health.

“We are supporting Interior Health Authority as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required,” Sdoutz said in the letter.

Monday’s email followed a similar letter sent to Sa-Hali parents on Sunday, in which Sdoutz said three members of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Interior Health’s school exposure list and the letter Monday from Sdoutz, Sa-Hali had exposures on every school day between Jan. 18 and Jan. 29.

Sa-Hali is one of eight Kamloops schools currently reporting recent COVID-19 exposures.