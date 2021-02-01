BC Liberals ask for clarity for restaurants and pubs ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone is asking the government to provide some clarity and certainty to the restaurant and bar industry ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.

Stone, the Liberal critic for Job, Economic Recovery and Innovation, is asking the NDP to provide clarity "on any additional game-day restrictions being considered for the hospitality sector," to avoid the last-minute blow dealt to the industry prior to New Year's Eve.

“Many restaurants and pubs are barely hanging on and cannot afford another surprise rule change like what happened on New Year’s Eve,” said Stone.

“The annual Super Bowl is one of the biggest annual events for these establishments, but owners are already worried they will be blindsided by the government again after buying advertising, ordering extra inventory and scheduling additional staff.”

Stone says the industry has worked in good faith to ensure the safety of their guests, and deserve advance warning in order to adapt and prepare for any additional restrictions being contemplated.

While not addressing him specifically, during her Monday news conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry said discussions are underway with the industry specifically around Super Bowl activities.

"My message to people that are running bars, pubs and restaurants, you have to make sure you have the important safety measures in place," said Henry.

But, she added, this is not the time to be venturing out with friends to watch the game.

"Yes, it's safe to watch the Super bowl, but do it with your household. Do it in a way that doesn't increase the risk to other people."

Health Minister Adrian Dix went a step further, saying not only should people be avoiding gathering outside the home, but Super Bowl parties should also be off the table.

"A lot of people have Super Bowl and Grey Cup parties in their homes, and that is not on this year. This is the year to watch it with people living in your household...and only those people," he said.

Dix called Super Bowl house parties events almost designed to spread COVID-19.