Steve Robinson was named as new fire chief for KFR

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Tournament Capital has a new fire chief.

The City of Kamloops announced Monday that Steve Robinson will be the new fire chief for Kamloops Fire Rescue.

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops, Robinson said he is honoured to take on the leadership role.

“I’m excited to work with the existing team and KFR management. I’m excited to work with the firefighters. I can’t stress enough what a great group of men and women we have in Kamloops Fire Rescue,” he said.

Robinson has been in leadership with KFR since 2016, when he relocated from Surrey Fire Services to Kamloops as an assistant chief, according to a statement from the City of Kamloops. He has been acting fire chief since Mike Adams, the former chief, retired in December.

In his former role overseeing Surrey’s fire prevention office, Robinson was involved with creating a program to increase the number of homes protected by working smoke alarms, according to the city. The program is currently being used in fire departments across the country.

As fire chief, Robinson said his initial focus will be to make sure the KFR team stays safe and healthy so they can provide emergency response to the community throughout the pandemic.

“We need to get through 2021, I think everybody does, as this pandemic continues to unfold on us. So I think that's going to be a challenge for us. But fortunately, I have a great team,” he said.

“The fire service is always dynamic. There’s always different things that happen. I think just making sure that we’re always prepared to handle whatever comes our way is really important.”

Looking ahead to long term goals, Robinson said he plans to work with other city departments to make sure they are able to provide the same level of service as Kamloops continues to grow.

“I think that’s what I’m really excited about, is continuing a working relationship that I think we’ve established with everybody, and working together.”