Westsyde secondary the latest Kamloops school added to Interior Health's COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: Castanet Staff

Westsyde secondary has been added to the Kamloops-Thompson school district’s list of schools with recent COVID-19 exposures.

According to Interior Health, the potential exposures at Westsyde secondary took place on Wednesday and Thursday last week.

With the addition of Westsyde on Monday, there are now eight Kamloops schools on Interior Health’s school exposure list.

In addition to Westsyde, Valleyview, NorKam and Sa-Hali are the other high schools on the list, with Valleyview reporting an exposure on Jan. 20, NorKam between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 and Sa-Hali on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, as well as Monday through Thursday last week.

Marion Schilling elementary is reporting an exposure on Jan. 21, Summit elementary between Jan. 19 and Jan. 21, Beattie elementary Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 and Aberdeen elementary on Jan. 22.