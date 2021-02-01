A Way Home has appointed Sadie Hunter as their new executive director

Photo: A Way Home

A new executive director has been named for A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit that provides housing and support services to youth experiencing homelessness.

Sadie Hunter, also a councillor for the City of Kamloops, said in a press release that her near-term focus will be to support the youth, staff, and community for A Way Home, providing them with stability and continuity.

According to a statement from A Way Home, Hunter has supported the work of the organization since its early days, attending and participating in events. She officially started her role as executive director on Jan. 28.

The former executive director and organization founder, Katherine McParland, died in December.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and look forward to honouring Katharine’s legacy by carrying on with her incredibly important work advocating for and supporting vulnerable youth,” Hunter said in a statement.

In an interview with Castanet Kamloops, Louise Richards, board president for A Way Home, said the non-profit prioritized administrative and managerial strengths, as well as a commitment to ending youth homelessness.

“They had to have that passion and desire to really work in that area,” Richards said.

Moving forward, Richards said the organization hopes to see the work outlined in its strategic plan continue, including exploring new opportunities for housing and providing support services to ensure youth are successful in finding housing.