Photo: DriveBC

The Coquihalla is closed to southbound traffic between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is between Exit 290: Merritt and Exit 183: Peers Creek Rd., for 115.9 kilometres.

Alternate routes are available while an assessment is in progress.

DriveBC does not have an estimated time of reopening.

