After mild January for Interior, normal temperatures expected to return for February

January marked another warm, dry month for the southern Interior, but cooler temperatures could sweep through the region in February, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said temperatures in January were above average from Penticton to Kamloops.

"Temperatures ranged about two to three degrees above average," he said. "And definitely on the dry side. It was about 50 per cent of the normal precipitation."

Lundquist said Kelowna, in particular, had the third driest January on record.

Aside from a cold snap in the last week of January, where temperatures across the Interior dipped below freezing, the month was notably warm.

"Where I live here in Kelowna, it's only got down to about -8 C for the coldest day this year so far, which is extraordinary," he said.

For February, Lundquist predicted a return to average temperatures — daytime highs close to the freezing mark — closer to what he would expect from a La Niña year.

"It does look cooler, maybe back closer to average for the month of February, which will seem colder after what we've gone through," he said.

"Even now, we're in a northwesterly flow pattern, which was more of what we would see in La Niña. But it is still pretty warm. ... If it does just decide to back up a little bit, and the flow that's over Alberta decides to get as well then we'll be really cold. They're expecting really cold in the prairies. But, for now, I think it's going to miss us."

Moving into the spring, Lundquist said, temperatures should remain closer to average, as well.