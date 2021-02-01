COVID-19 outbreak declared at 21-bed Kamloops group home

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has declared a third COVID-19 outbreak in Kamloops.

The health authority issued a bulletin on Monday afternoon announcing 12 cases — nine residents and three staff — at the Westsyde Care Residences group home.

“All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms,” the bulletin reads.

According to IH, communicable disease specialists and a clinical operations team are monitoring the outbreak.

“Additional infection control and preventative measures have been implemented and IH is providing other resources as required to stop the transmission of the virus,” the bulletin reads.

Westsyde Care Residences is a private 21-bed group home for people with brain and spinal cord injuries.

The outbreak is one of three ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Kamloops, with the other two at Royal Inland Hospital and Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre.