Two additional cases linked to Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital outbreak on Monday, Interior Health says

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops has grown by an additional two cases.

According to a statement Monday afternoon from Interior Health, the RIH outbreak now sits at 81 cases — 30 patients and 51 staff. That’s an increase of two patient cases from Sunday.

The outbreak was first reported on Jan. 22 with eight cases. One person has died in connection with the outbreak.

According to Interior Health, 65 cases associated with the RIH outbreak are considered active.

The RIH outbreak is one of three ongoing in Kamloops, the other two being Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre and Westsyde Care Residences.