Kamloops man jailed three months for sexually fondling his four-year-old daughter

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops dad who admitted to sexually fondling his young daughter while naked will spend three months in prison — but he’ll be able to do so on weekends to allow him to keep his job.

The 41-year-old man, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban protecting the identity of his daughter, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Monday to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16.

Court heard the girl’s aunt called police early last year following a 2018 statement from the youngster alleging abuse at her father’s hands.

When the girl was interviewed by investigators she had no recollection of any inappropriate touching. Her father, however, admitted what he’d done after turning himself in to police on Jan. 25, 2020.

“He recalled being nude alongside [his daughter] sometime around her fourth birthday, and he used his hands to sexually touch her buttocks,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said.

“She said something along the lines of, ‘Dad, don’t,’ and he did not proceed any further.”

Potestio said the man had no explanation for Mounties as to why he’d touched his young daughter.

“He said that he ‘did not know,’ end quote, how he found himself in that situation,” he said.

The man apologized in court.

“It breaks my heart to know the impact it’s had on other people, people that care about me,” he said.

“I’ve put people through a lot of pain and I have a lot of regrets. If I could go back and change it all I would — whatever it would take — but that’s obviously not an option. For me right now, the only way I can show these people how truly sorry I am is to become a better person.”

Defence lawyer Jay Michi asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame to allow the man to serve his 90-day jail sentence on weekends, so that he would not lose his job.

Frame agreed, noting prosecutors would have had nothing to go on without the man’s confession and guilty plea.

“Crown had no case,” she said.

“Nothing ever would have come of this. It was you going in and doing what had to be done, setting matters right.”

Once his prison sentence has been served, the man will be bound by a three-year probation term with conditions barring him from visiting parks or playgrounds, working or volunteering with kids and seeing his daughter unsupervised.

The man will also be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

He will begin serving his intermittent sentence this weekend at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.