Downtown Kamloops collision sends two to hospital, slows traffic on Seymour Street

Photo: Tim Petruk Kamloops Fire Rescue crews cleaned the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Seymour Street at Fourth Avenue on Monday morning.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a collision in a busy downtown Kamloops intersection snarled Monday morning traffic.

Emergency crews were called to Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

A Volkswagen and a Honda collided in the intersection. The two occupants of the Honda were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck caused traffic to back up along Seymour Street. Traffic along Fourth Avenue was also blocked. The scene was cleared up by 10:45 a.m.

According to police, both vehicles were towed. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no tickets have been issued.