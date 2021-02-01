Kamloops police continue search for man who vanished last week in North Thompson River

Photo: Haley Kusumoto, Facebook

Police dive teams and a helicopter were deployed over the weekend as part of the search for a man believed to have drowned in the North Thompson River on Thursday.

Const. Crystal Evelyn said the man has not yet been found, and the dive team is expected to resume their search this week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Schubert Drive and Chestnut Avenue on Thursday for a report of a man walking into the river, dunking his head and attempting to swim across.

“According to witnesses, he bobbed up and down several times before disappearing under the surface,” Evelyn said in a statement.

Evelyn said police have not yet identified the man.

Witnesses described the man as white and in his 30s, wearing a blue jacket with the hood pulled up and possibly a ball cap.

If the public has any information about the identity of the man, they are asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP.