Kamloops Mounties issue warning about potential for pandemic-related fraud

Kamloops Mounties are warning Tournament Capital residents to be wary about a number of pandemic-related scams making the rounds in B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the city detachment hasn’t yet received any reports of COVID-19 scams, but they are taking place in other parts of the province.

Napier said scammers have been offering vaccinations, cures, tests and sanitizer.

“We want to make sure that if someone here is targeted, they have the tools in place to know how to deal with it,” she said.

Napier said red flags should go up if anyone claiming to be a health official calls or emails and asks for a care card number, a credit card number or other personal information.

“Hang up the phone, delete emails you do not recognize and do not click on any links within the email,” she said.

“Never give out personal information.”