Wanted suspect in violent August robbery in Shuswap turns himself in to Kamloops Mounties

Photo: RCMP Terrance Jones

A wanted man facing serious charges stemming from a violent incident in the Shuswap last summer turned himself in to Kamloops police over the weekend.

Terrance Jones, 40, is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and armed robbery, among others.

Jones was arrested on Jan. 11 in Kamloops, then released on bail later that week. Last week, police said they were once again looking for him following allegations he’d breached his bail conditions.

The substantive charges against Jones stem from an alleged incident in Blind Bay in August in which a 30-year-old man was stabbed. At the time, police said they believed the incident was targeted.

Jones is one of three men charged in relation to the Aug. 16 allegations, the others being Alex Boucher and Jordy Moyan.

Jones is slated to stand trial in Salmon Arm in April.