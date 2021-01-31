Kamloops high school reports three positive COVID-19 cases, additional potential exposure

Photo: Contributed

Sa-Hali secondary reported three positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the latest in a series of recent virus exposures at the high school.

For the fourth time, parents in the Sahali community received an email on Sunday from principal Rachael Sdoutz, letting them know three people have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Sdoutz said the three recently infected people are recovering in isolation at home, and Interior Health is conducting contact tracing.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice,” Sdoutz said in Sunday’s email.

“If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

Of the seven Kamloops schools listed Sunday on Interior Health’s list of recent school exposures, Sa-Hali has the most exposure dates — Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 and Jan. 25 through Jan. 28.

Valleyview secondary and NorKam secondary are also on the exposure list, as are elementary schools Marion Schilling, Summit, Beattie and Aberdeen.