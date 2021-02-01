Community clubs came together to build a 400m speed skating track on Inks Lake

A collaboration between two skating clubs and plenty of volunteer help led to the construction of a speed skating track Saturday, on Inks Lake.

The 400-metre-long track took just over 3 hours to build, according to Nancy Bepple, a co-founder of the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association.

“It was like magic yesterday, it just came together. Everybody was so happy to be here. Everybody was so happy to be doing something to create this site. It was just wonderful,” Bepple said in an interview with Castanet Kamloops.

She said the idea to build an outdoor track was first discussed by the association back in the summer.

“We didn’t know what to expect, but we thought we wanted to just make it easier for everybody with COVID,” she said.

They waited on the weather, and called on the Kamloops Long Blades skating club and other volunteers for help.

First, they measured the track lengths. Then, according to Bepple, volunteers used a quad equipped with a blade, a snowblower, and hand shovels to remove snow from the surface of the ice.

The team punched holes in the ice, using two pumps to spray lake water over the track to make it smooth for the skaters.

Sandi Vyse, coach coordinator for the Kamloops Long Blades, said their club was enthusiastic to help out.

She said each year, the club wishes for an outdoor rink, but as it’s such a huge project, no one had done it before.

“It was just a little bit of brainstorming, and next thing you know, we were off and running,” she said.

“It was really unbelievable how quickly we transformed a big, old snowy place into a big beautiful oval.”

According to Vyse, this project was special because of the chance to do something safe and productive in a time where many of the skate club meetings are virtual, or unable to socialize.

“Being out on the lake, [there’s] lots of space between us and, lots of work to do. Everybody was just really happy to be to be doing something productive, and kind of forgetting about all of the stuff that's going on around us.”

Vyse said volunteers will be maintaining the track, keeping the ice cleared and smooth. The ice is currently measuring 10 inches thick.

“It's really wonderful for speed skating. But it's really wonderful for the community. And we just want a lot of people to be able to enjoy it.”