Kamloops councillor one of three new representatives appointed to B.C.'s Climate Solutions Council

Photo: Shutterstock

A Kamloops city councillor is one of three new members appointed to the Climate Solutions Council, an independent body that provides advice to provincial government on meeting B.C.’s climate goals.

According to a press release from B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, Coun. Arjun Singh will be joined by Summerland Mayor Toni Boot and Scott Maloney, vice-president of environment for Teck Resources, as new members of the climate council.

“Climate action has been a critical part of my work at the City of Kamloops,” Singh said in a press release.

“I look forward to working with members of the Climate Solutions Council to build on their work providing independent advice to government on CleanBC and a clean economy.”

Toni Boot said she was honoured to join the council.

“I’ve dedicated a significant amount of my professional work to increasing sustainability and climate action at a local level and I look forward to bringing that experience to the council table,” she said.

The council advises the province on actions and policies that contribute to sustainable economic development and carbon pollution reduction.

According to the release, the group has also appointed members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, educational institutions and youth.