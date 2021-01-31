Cougar spotted resting in tree Sunday near Kamloops elementary school

Photo: Conservation Officer Service Facebook Page

Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid trails in the ravine behind Summit elementary after a cougar was spotted in the area Sunday, resting in a tree.

Officer Graydon Bruce with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said access the area’s trail network has been restricted. Bruce said conservation officers are asking the public to stay away for at least 24 hours to give the cat some space.

“There’s always a public safety threat with a predator that large, so we just try to take some preventative measures,” Bruce said.

“With that cat right now, we’re just giving it space to kind of move out of there.”

Because Summit elementary is close by, Bruce said conservation officers will send a warning to the school to ensure families keep clear of the trail network and stick to walking along roads.

“We’re just being cautious and advising the school to inform all the parents who bring their kids to just maybe walk in groups and avoid that trail system during recess and lunch,” Bruce said.

He said officers are keeping an eye on the cougar to make sure it moves along.

If the public notices the cougar has moved from the area, Bruce said they can contact the conservation service’s reporting line at 1-877-952-7277 to update officers.