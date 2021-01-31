Highway 1 through Revelstoke is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident

Photo: DriveBC

A section of Highway 1 through Revelstoke is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash, according to DriveBC.

The incident occurred between Highway 23 North and Alpine Lane West, shutting down a 0.9 kilometre section of highway just outside of Revelstoke.

A detour is available for light traffic via Victoria Road and Townley Street through Revelstoke.

An assessment is in progress, and DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen Sunday at 2:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.