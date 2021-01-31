Hospital outbreak grows, with 28 patients and 51 staff having so far tested positive for the virus

Photo: Castanet Staff

Interior Health has reported another increase of COVID-19 cases related to the Royal Inland Hospital outbreak, with 79 total cases as of Sunday morning.

Of the 79 cases, 72 are currently active, according to a statement from the health authority.

Interior Health said 28 patients and 51 staff have tested positive. Two units, 6 South and 6 North, are affected by the outbreak.

One death has occurred as a result of the outbreak.

Staff members who have tested positive are isolating at home, and Interior Health said tests for COVID-19 are being conducted for all who have worked in Unit 6 North, the latest unit to be affected by virus spread.

The outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital was first declared on Jan. 22 with eight cases.