Kamloops  

Hospital outbreak grows, with 28 patients and 51 staff having so far tested positive for the virus

79 COVID cases at RIH

Interior Health has reported another increase of COVID-19 cases related to the Royal Inland Hospital outbreak, with 79 total cases as of Sunday morning.

Of the 79 cases, 72 are currently active, according to a statement from the health authority.

Interior Health said 28 patients and 51 staff have tested positive. Two units, 6 South and 6 North, are affected by the outbreak.

One death has occurred as a result of the outbreak.

Staff members who have tested positive are isolating at home, and Interior Health said tests for COVID-19 are being conducted for all who have worked in Unit 6 North, the latest unit to be affected by virus spread.

The outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital was first declared on Jan. 22 with eight cases.

