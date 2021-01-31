Law and Chemistry professors team up for COVID related research project

Photo: TRU Dr. Dipesh Prema (Chemisrty) and Dr. Ruby Dhand (Law)

Thompson Rivers University’s Dr. Ruby Dhand and Dr. Dipesh Prema are embarking on on two exciting research projects after receiving grant funding.

The Kamloops professors are looking to combine their expertise, law and science, to look at the effects of COVID-19, and how certain demographics are effected by the justice system in response to the pandemic.

Dhand is a professor of Law and Prema, a professor of Chemistry, who have joined disciplines for their first project thanks to funding provided by the Law Foundation of BC.

“We’re looking at the experiences of people with mental health and substance abuse issues who are in various types of detention,” Dhand told Castanet Kamloops. “That includes mental health facilities, it includes prisons and it includes other types of detention centres.”

This project is locally based because they are working “in collaboration with multiple community aid based agencies here in Kamloops and also Vancouver.”

Dhand explained that with the combination of science and law, the ability to change policy will be easier.

She said lawyers don’t always understand the science behind policies, and she hopes that this research will allow those barriers to break.

In conjunction with ARCH Disability Law Centre and Dr. Tess Sheldon from the University of Windsor, the second project is aimed at depicting the barriers that those with disabilities encounter in the wake of COVID-19.

“That project is really aimed at uncovering and understanding what the experiences have been for people with disabilities who are living currently in congregate care settings,” Dhand said. "And that includes long term care, assisted living facilities and group homes.”

“It really magnifies, because of Covid, all the different barriers to justice that people with disabilities are experiencing are really heightened.”

Dhand explained that at this moment, the combined research is critical.

“The unique thing about this is that were working with Dipesh, and he will be able to analyze the approaches, the risk safety analysis that have been used from a scientific sense, and then we can look at the policies and the approaches that have been used and hear all the problems with using a disability lens.”

According to Dhand, both projects research will be based around talking to people who are literally facing these problems.

“It’ll be interesting to see if they have been able to effect policy change and reform even in their stories.”

She also sees a future in the partnership of science and law, and hopes these projects will be a step in the right direction for continual collaboration between disciplines.

“Ultimately, we would like to create a TRU Science and Law research centre, a hub where all of these questions can be answered, and where students who are studying in science or law could participate in multidisciplinary research.