Nine youth advisors from A Way Home Kamloops run summit discussing youth homelessness for B.C.

Photo: A Way Home Kamloops

The Provincial Government and Service providers from B.C. sought the expertise of nine Kamloops locals in regards to solutions for youth homelessness.

On Jan. 21, youth advisors from A Way Home Kamloops Society produced a virtual meeting “Youth Homelessness Preliminary Summit” since the original conference was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They shared their stories and personal experience of homelessness with the members who were originally to attend the “Light The Way Youth Homelessness Conference”.

“It was incredibly powerful to hear from these youth about their experiences with homelessness. Hearing directly from young people is critical to better understanding how we can meet their unique needs and I am grateful to everyone who shared their story,” said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development, in a press release.

“I was also very heartened to hear throughout the summit how Katherine McParland’s work lives on through these youth and their experiences.”

It was a three hour event and 57 people attended from the province, representing BC Housing, the Office of the Representative for Children and Youth, the First Nations Summit, the Attorney General’s office, the Ministry of Children and Family Development, and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, including Minister Mitzi Dean and Minister Sheila Malcolmson.

Many topics were covered including substance use, mental health, ageing out of foster car, employment, education among others.

The biggest message received was making sure no one ages out of foster care before they are provided with safe and appropriate housing.

After care supports must also be in place.

“It shouldn’t be a bad thing to say you were in foster care. It should be an opportunity to bring together like minded individuals by creating a sense of community,” said youth advisor, Mel Hedch.

The original event had to change drastically, however it allowed a youth-led event in its stead.

“The virtual Preliminary Summit provided means to celebrate the resilience and hard work of the Youth Advisors while creating a provincial platform to have their voices and solutions heard,” peer navigator and event MC, Kira Cheeseborough said.

Since A Way Home Kamloops’ Executive Director, Katherine McParland passed on Dec. 4, the youth organizers dedicated Thursday’s event in memory of McParland.

“Katherine was a light. Not like the sun, but like the stars. Always there to look up to and shining through the darkness,” Youth Advisor Haley Hodgkinson shared at the Summit.

The group also shared research from McParland’s February 2020 report, “From Marginalized to Magnified: Youth Homelessness Solutions From Those With Lived Expertise”.

Cheeseborough believes the best chance for change is to listen to those who have lived youth homelessness.

“The voices and solutions from youth with lived expertise should be informing and leading the changes needed to address, prevent, and end youth homelessness in B.C. The biggest recommendation that we have is to create a provincial plan to end youth homelessness.