Local company's virtual photography conference goes global

Kamloops' Stacey Owen and her team at Pepper came up with a virtual way to connect photographers during the pandemic.

Launching 'Conference + Chill' in June of 2020, Owen and her team built a platform that was able to reach across the globe.

"We were looking at ways to help one of our creators continue their business and so we set up a conference for them," Owen tells Castanet Kamloops. "I suggested inviting other artists, and that's where I got the idea."

Reaching out to numerous photographers and sponsors, the program has had roughly 100-300 participants each time.

The conference takes place every 6-8 weeks, depending on the number of photographers involved.

Themes change every event, in order to represent all forms of the industry.

"It's a full day," Owen laughed. "Literally twelve hours, and then there is the chill and hang portion at the end, and people have stayed until three in the morning."

It starts at 8:45 P.T. and is a full day of talks, cocktails and even live productions.

The next Conference + Chill will be on Feb. 7, and will feature boudoir photography. This edition costs $29 for the day or $59 for lifetime replay.

