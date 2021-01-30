Another Royal Inland Hospital unit has been added to outbreak

Photo: Castanet Staff

According to Interior Health, the COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital has jumped to 76 as of Saturday morning, up five from Friday.

Twenty-seven patients and 49 staff have now tested positive, and 74 of those cases are deemed active.

There are no new deaths linked to this outbreak, although one person connected to the outbreak has previously died.

After recently identifying four positive cases on Unit 6 North, Interior Health has expanded the outbreak to include that unit.

Though both units 6 South and 6 North now have outbreaks, Interior Health says there is no indication of a spread to other areas of the hospital at this time.

Tests for COVID-19 are being conducted for all who worked on 6 North during the potentially infectious period.

All staff members who have tested positive are isolating at home, and no one has been hospitalized. Precautions are in place to prevent further COVID-19 transmission at RIH.

According to Interior Health, the outbreak at Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care remains unchanged with twenty-three cases. Five of those are deemed active.

No additional deaths are recorded from Gemstone at this time, but two residents have died there.