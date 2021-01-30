Kamloops Mayor urges residents to continue to follow COVID-19 safety measures

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian is appealing to Tournament Capital residents to remain vigilant with COVID-19 measures.

“Now more than ever is the time where we need to reiterate public health messages that we’ve become all too familiar with,” Christian said in a video released Friday by the city.

Kamloops has seen an increase in cases of late and the community is home to a pair of ongoing outbreaks, at Royal Inland Hospital and Brocklehurst Gemstone care centre.

COVID-19 exposures have been popping up in schools, work places and homes.

In his update, Christian said the country is in the middle of the second wave of this pandemic, and the need to follow protocols at this time is imperative.

“First of all, no non-essential travel," he said.

"Secondly, keep your bubbles small, keep your social interactions small. Wash your hands often, wear your mask when you can. And also, never go out if you’re ill.”