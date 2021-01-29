Two Kamloops filmmakers receive Telus Storyhive grants of $20K

Photo: TELUS STORYHIVE

Telus Storyhive decided to switch things up for their 19th edition and create a theme for film producers this time around, and a pair of Kamloops-area filmmakers are taking advantage.

“It’s our first themed addition, we’ve never done one before. This addition was put together after COVID had started. We were excited to see what would happen if we put out a theme that spoke to, in someways, the conditions of our time right now,” Telus Storyhive Marketing Manager Rebecca Peng told Castanet Kamloops.

This "round of funding," as Peng described it, is looking for a “local heroes documentary” — and the Kamloops area will be featured.

Creator Cjay Boisclair and producer Bev Sellars are two locals who each received $20,000 in Storyhive grant funding for their respective projects.

“Oh I’m really excited about it," Bosclair said. "I’ve been trying for three years to get into a Storyhive funded project."

Sellars was also excited.

“Really honoured, my goodness,” she said. “I’ve never made a film before.”

Boisclair and Sellars are two of 40 filmmakers chosen for their unique — and specific — hero stories.

Boisclair's production, Kasp - The Road to H.O.P.E., follows the journey of award-winning Indigenous hip-hop artist Rob KASP Sawan.

“I believe it’s a good local story," Bosclair said.

"KASP has helped a lot of Indigenous youths in general, plus it’s a good story of resilience, especially in these COVID times, it impacts what the viewer wants."

KASP's life experiences have been varied, including dealing with the foster care system and addiction. He ended up finding his way out using music as an outlet.

Boisclair has been in the film scene for a while, having been part of both Power Rangers and I Am Elizabeth Smart productions.

Sellars, on the other hand, is a newcomer.

Originally pitching her film to other producers, The Swimmers will explore Mother Earth and her creatures by following salmon on their path up and down the longest river in B.C.

“One lady was very interested in the film but was in Washington, D.C., and has no connection to Indigenous people, so I started toying with the idea,” said Sellars.

She will be filming near Williams Lake and intends to show how Indigenous people see salmon as the Spirit that swims. Salmon will be shown through rituals, potlatches, historic stories and celebrations.

Storyhive is dedicated to not only to showcasing creators, but helping them grow as well.

Boisclair is especially thankful for the highlight to the Kamloops area.

“In the last few years, our local film community has grown by leaps and bounds," she said. "So any kind of attention or funds that we can attract to out location here, it enables more training, more filmmakers coming on set and just helps make the environment bigger.”

Peng acknowledged Kamloops is well-represented.

“Kamloops has such a strong film community there so I’m not surprised," she said. "We want as many applicants from Kamloops as possible. To be able to show two, very different examples of amazing work people are doing in the community is really exciting."

It’s not just about the now for Storyhive, but about creating a space for local filmmakers to flourish in their field.

Peng said the program judges don’t only look at storylines, but at the people applying as well.

“We look at who could benefit most from this program and receiving that extra support and mentorship.”