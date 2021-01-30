North Kamloops apartment fire sparked by cigarette, investigators determine

Photo: Castanet Staff

Smoking materials are to blame for a blaze at a North Shore apartment building last week that displaced more than 80 residents, according to Kamloops Fire Rescue.

The Jan. 19 fire caused significant damage to three suites at 435 Cherry Ave., forcing all occupants of the complex to find temporary shelter.

Kamloops Fire Rescue chief fire prevention officer Dean Olstad said the incident should serve as a reminder to be careful with smoking materials.

“It’s the discarding of cigarette butts,” he told Castanet Kamloops. “You have to discard smoking materials in an appropriate manner.”

Olstad said it’s best to use a non-combustible ashtray containing sand and water.

“Don’t let your ashtrays get too full,” he said. “Just maybe be a little bit more careful with your smoking materials.”

No one was injured in the fire, but crews had to rescue several residents from balconies.