No growth Friday in case count for outbreaks at Kamloops hospital, long-term care facility

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops is holding steady at 71 cases, according to Interior Health.

Twenty-five patients and 46 staff have been infected as of Friday afternoon — marking no change from figures provided by IH on Thursday.

One patient died last weekend as a result of the outbreak.

The RIH outbreak was first reported one week ago. It is believed to be contained to a single unit within the hospital.

On Wednesday, Interior Health announced plans to test every new patient for COVID-19 upon admittance to RIH. Plans are not in place to test staff prior to shifts.

A second Kamloops outbreak, at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, is also holding steady.

Twenty-three infections have been reported at the facility, including 16 residents and seven staffers — numbers that have remained unchanged for several days.

Two patients have died as a result of the Gemstone outbreak.