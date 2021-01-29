New Afton mine reports second positive COVID-19 case this week

Photo: New Afton

For the second time this week, a Kamloops mine is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a news release on Friday, New Gold said a New Afton employee received a lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday. That follows a previous positive test reported to the company by an employee on Monday.

The cases are not believed to be linked. Both infected employees are self-isolating off site.

Employees at New Afton have been wearing contact tracing devices for more than a month.

A total of eight New Afton workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began — four of them a group of close contacts infected at about the same time in mid-December.