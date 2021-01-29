Pandemic to thank for significant decrease in crime in Merritt, police say

Photo: Contributed

Crime was down 20 per cent in Merritt in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to the city’s top cop.

Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Stephan Drouin said the overall decrease in criminal offences in the Nicola Valley city is the most significant reduction of any detachment in southeast B.C.

“I’m very pleased with how our front-line officers, support units and detachment staff have adapted seamlessly, despite the new challenges posed by a global pandemic, to continue to deliver a high quality of policing service to the community and surrounding areas,” Drouin said in a news release.

According to RCMP figures, assaults in Merritt were down 13 per cent — 167 in 2019 compared to 145 last year. Residential break-ins were down more than 20 per cent and commercial break-ins dropped four per cent. Overall, property crime in the city was down 30 per cent.

Drouin said the decrease is likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is keeping many people close to home.