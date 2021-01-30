Where do Kamloops residents think vaccination clinics should be set up?

The province's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan was unveiled last week, and now British Columbians are thinking more about what vaccination might look like.

Kamloops Mayor Ken Christian told Castanet Kamloops it would not be up to the city to decide where the vaccine is distributed.

“The distribution of the vaccines is up to the Interior Health Authority, once they get a secure supply of vaccine, and the type of vaccine they get, to organize the clinics," he said.

"The city of Kamloops is prepared to help them and assist them in whatever capacity we’re asked to serve.”

Christian said there is a great deal that goes into the planning and preparation of the roll out.

“They [Interior Health] need to organize first of all, nurses to administer the vaccine, they need to get a secure vaccine supply, and they need to do all the advertising related to it," he said.

"And they need to be able to do the record keeping on site because this is a two dose vaccine.”

Since no locations have been settled on at this point, Castanet took to downtown Kamloops to see where locals think vaccination centres should be.

Many great ideas were suggested, from TRU and Sandman Centre to schools and even churches.

However it ends up looking, Christian said, it will be a long process.

“This is going to be a very large task when you consider a city of 100,000 people. And wherever we can help them, we are quite prepared to help,” he said.