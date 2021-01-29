'Incredibly abnormal': Deer in Kamloops house was 'chaos,' homeowner says

Photo: Contributed A panicked deer began jumping and sliding around, bumping into the walls, windows, tables, counters the oven and television, causing damage in a Westsyde family's home.

Westsyde resident Todd Mason thought his house was being robbed when he awoke to the sounds of “a huge ruckus” coming from his back door shortly after 10 p.m. last Saturday.

A baseball bat in hand, he peered down the hallway from the bedroom of his Pine Springs Road home and was shocked to discover a juvenile deer walking onto the hardwood floors.

“He started sliding around like Bambi on ice and it was chaos,” Mason said.

The panicked deer — unable to gain its footing — began jumping and sliding around the top floor, bumping into the walls, windows, tables, counters the oven and television.

Mason tried to grab the deer, get it under control and steer it toward the door, but it jumped away and even trampled him a few times.

His wife and 18-year-old son hunkered down, keeping their dog in the bedroom, as Mason continued to try and wrangle the animal. At one point, his son tried calling the Conservation Officer Service, but couldn’t get through so they called in Kamloops RCMP.

After the deer bounced around the house a half-dozen times, Mason was able to coax the animal onto a piece of carpet and it calmed down, having found its footing.

“And I just stood there with it. We were right side by side, almost touching,” Mason said, adding he began talking to try and keep the deer calm.

He said about four police cars and five officers showed up to try and remove the deer.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn said officers used a blanket to cover the deer’s head, then held it down, placed a rug underneath it and slid it out of the house.

“They dragged it out into the backyard and away it went,” Mason said.

The deer had apparently made its way inside through a dog door. Mason said there appeared to be hair stuck to the magnetic flap covering the hole. He suspects the deer poked its head in and couldn’t back out, so it came in —albeit a tight squeeze.

The animal appeared uninjured, other than receiving a minor cut to its mouth when it entered the house through the dog door.

Mason said the family has since cleaned up damage and blood through the home, as a result of the deer’s unintended visit. The house is looking normal again, and they have made an insurance claim for the stuff the animal broke.

He said the whole incident lasted less than an hour.

“It was nuts,” Mason said, noting he felt sorry for the animal.

Conservation officer Graydon Bruce said the occurrence is “incredibly abnormal.”

“Deer don’t generally use dog doors and they tend to want to stay away from people, not come into a space where people are,” Bruce said.

The COS did not attend the call, but provided the RCMP with advice on how to remove the animal safely from the home, which backs onto Lac Du Bois protected grasslands.

Bruce said he still intends to followup with the Masons regarding how the deer ended up inside.

He noted it is an offence to possess live wildlife, but doesn’t suspect anything nefarious about the incident, which could just have been a “freak occurrence.” Mason said their doors were locked and there was no other way the deer could have gotten in the house aside from the dog door.