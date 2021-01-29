Kamloops rescue crews searching stretch of North Thompson after reports of person going under

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews staged along Schubert Drive near Chestnut Avenue.

Search crews are scouring the North Thompson River in Kamloops after reports Thursday of a person capsized in the frigid water.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of shore near Arthur Hatton elementary at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a person in the water.

Nobody was found and search efforts were eventually called off, but crews returned to the area on Friday morning.

Kamloops Search and Rescue search manager Alan Hobler said his team has been assisting police since Thursday night with swift water rescue crews in kayaks and an infrared drone team.

“And we were back out at 7 o’clock this morning,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

Hobler said he believes Mounties will be releasing more information on Friday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.