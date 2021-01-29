Kamloops rescue crews search stretch of North Thompson after reports of man going under

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews staged along Schubert Drive near Chestnut Avenue.

UPDATE: 12:57 p.m.

Police and rescue crews are scouring the North Thompson River in Kamloops after a report Thursday of a man drowning while attempting to swim across the frigid water.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Schubert Drive and Chestnut Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a man walking into the river, dunking his head and trying to swim across.

“According to witnesses, he bobbed up and down several times before disappearing under the surface,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

The man was not found and the search was called off on Thursday, but police and Kamloops Search and Rescue crews were back out early Friday morning.

An RCMP dive team is expected to arrive on Friday afternoon.

The man is described as possibly being white and in his 30s, wearing a blue jacket with its hood up. He may have been wearing a baseball hat.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-314-1800.

