Kidnapper who beat, burned, hog-tied robbery victims in violent Kamloops crime spree gets 6.5 years

Photo: Castanet Staff

One of the men behind a violent pre-planned robbery and kidnapping two years ago in the midst of a bloody Kamloops gang war has been ordered to spend more than six years in a federal penitentiary.

Michael Mathieson was sentenced on Friday in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. He was convicted in October following a trial in Kamloops.

Mathieson, 38, was one of three men arrested in connection with the series of incidents, most of which took place on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Court heard police stumbled upon a kidnapping in progress early that morning while monitoring a wiretap as part of a separate ongoing investigation. The violence began hours earlier, when Mathieson and an accomplice beat, Tasered and burned a man in a room at a downtown motel.

The attackers then visited another Columbia Street motel and held a couple against their will. Mathieson then texted an acquaintance pretending to be someone else, luring the man to the suite with the promise of money.

When the man arrived, court heard, he was hog-tied and robbed while his girlfriend was kidnapped. The woman was then taken to the man’s house, which was ransacked, before being driven to Kelowna.

Everyone involved was involved in the Kamloops drug trade at the time.

Mathieson was convicted on four charges — two counts of robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping — based largely on incriminating text messages and selfie photos on a cellphone seized by police in the days after the kidnapping.

In sentencing Mathieson, who had no prior criminal record, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nathan Smith noted the “planned and deliberate nature” of the luring and robbery as aggravating factors.

Smith sentenced Mathieson to six-and-a-half years in a federal prison. After being given credit for time served, Mathieson will have about five years and 10 months remaining.

In addition to the prison time, Mathieson was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database. Smith also handed Mathieson a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Mathieson had two co-accused — Justin Daniels and Robert Rennie.

Daniels pleaded guilty last year and was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in federal prison.

Rennie failed to show up for his trial in September. Warrants were issued and he has been on the lam since.

The Valentine’s Day kidnapping took place in the middle of a violent Kamloops gang war that left three people dead and others injured.