Temporary shelter at Kamloops Curling Centre nears capacity in first week

Photo: Castanet Staff Kamloops Curling Centre located at 700 Victoria St. is now set up as a shelter.

After opening their doors as a shelter last week, the Kamloops Curling Centre has already seen a lot of action.

“We’ve been open for the last few days and have had around 42 people use the shelter beds the last few nights,” said Alfred Achoba, Acting Executive Director of CMHA in Kamloops, to Castanet.

The shelter has a total 50 beds available, with an additional 20 at Memorial Arena as overflow.

The shelter is appealing for a number of reasons, Achoba said, including spacing and location.

"Having something so spacious as that with COVID is ideal, but also some of the feedback we’ve received around the transient population growing around this side of town,” said Achoba.

“It gives us that tool to be able to refer people into services. Working with the business owners, we go down and speak with them [homeless] to move them along to other shelters and commit them to services.”

There is ever-growing need for shelter space in Kamloops, so Achoba said CMHA is hopeful the temporary shelter will get an expansion.

“We are in discussions around extending the shelter based on needs at the time. As it stands, it's scheduled to close March 31,” he said.

The decision to remain a shelter is up to the Kamloops Curling Centre, as well as BC Housing and the City. The club, closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is renting its space to BC Housing.

“The city and BC housing are, depending on how things go, agreeable to extending. If there is a need for it.”

The shelter's beds being in use is no surprise to Kamloops City Social and Development Supervisor Ty Helgason.

“The numbers are slightly higher than what we were seeing at the Royal Avenue Shelter and that can be attributed to the curling club shelter being a more dignified, really nice living space,” Helgason told Castanet Kamloops.

As for Memorial, it is not up and functioning yet, but CMHA is confident it will be soon.

“We’re still waiting for the go-ahead from Kamloops Fire Rescue and the city’s building team before we can activate, but we hope to be able to run it concurrently as an overflow shelter once we get to capacity,” Achoba said.

With just eight beds left open the last few nights, it looks as though the shelter at the Kamloops Curling Centre has potential as a necessity, according to Achoba.

“That shows that there is a need and we will take into consideration all of those factors when we talk about extension.”