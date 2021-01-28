Kamloops RCMP looking to question owner of red truck in connection with arson investigation

Photo: Kamloops RCMP

Kamloops Mounties are looking for the public's help finding the owner of a truck that may be connected to an arson investigation.

According to police, the truck was in the area when a suspicious blaze was sparked downtown on Nov. 28.

Police describe it as a burgundy Ford F-250 or F-350, with a unique boat or lumber rack. The driver’s side headlight looked to be burned out.

On the day of the blaze, at about 2 a.m., officers were called to a building at Sixth Avenue and Lansdowne Street after sparks were seen coming from a construction site.

A man was then seen running away with a jerry can and a vehicle was heard leaving the area.

Kamloops Fire Rescue was able to put out the two smouldering areas on the building’s second floor.

Officers retrieved surveillance footage, showing a vehicle coming and going several times from the area. Police would like to talk to the owner of the vehicle, or whoever was driving it at the time.

Anyone with information can call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.