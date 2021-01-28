COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital continues to grow, up to 71 cases

Photo: Castanet Staff

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops continues to grow, with an additional five cases reported Thursday.

The outbreak now sits at 71 total cases — 46 staff and 25 patients. One patient infected as part of the outbreak died last weekend.

The RIH outbreak was first reported on Friday. It is believed to be contained to a single unit inside the hospital.

Health officials said Wednesday they are not aware of any community spread in Kamloops originating with the RIH outbreak.

While new patients are now being tested for COVID-19 upon admission to RIH, Interior Health has said it has no plans to start testing hospital staff at the beginning of each shift.

Another outbreak in Kamloops, at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, remains steady with 23 cases — 16 residents and seven staff. Two deaths are associated with this outbreak.