Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops offers food, hygiene products to youth in need

Photo: Boys & Girls Club of Kamloops Twitter

The Boys & Girls Club of Kamloops is offering a new service to help aide youth in the community by supplying free food and hygiene products.

“Our goal is to create low to no barriers for youth to access resources. We know youth are unable to access some resources without identification and all we require is a name and a birthdate,” said Abby Smith, youth programs leader, in a press release.

The Necessity Nook will be available Monday thru Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment via email with youth worker, Dez Luce, at [email protected]

Staff have seen an increase in youth access of the club’s services since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, especially when it comes to food.

“Even before the pandemic, we knew youth had food insecurity issues and we have definitely seen an increase in the need for our services as the pandemic continues,” said Smith.

Those between the ages of 11 and 24 can visit the club once a week as well as receive the food and supply hampers that are handed out every Friday.

And there is more than just food available.

“We have lots of hygiene supplies like wipes, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and more,” Smith said. “And staff is always available for a consult.”

The Necessity Nook will be a permanent service, Smith said, so that those in need know they can always get food and products they need.

“We know when youth aren’t in school, they can become disconnected from local supports, like school food programs, so we are here to help them with what they need to get them throughout the year,” Smith added.