Kamloops council favours Sixth Avenue route, gives OK to staff to seek grant funding

City council has voted in favour of applying for government funding that, if granted, would allow the construction of two cycling and multi-use pathways to occur sooner than planned.

Council also agreed, during its regular meeting on Tuesday, to move the location of one of the bike pathways to Sixth Avenue from Fifth Avenue.

Purvez Irani, the city’s transportation manager, presented staff’s recommendations to council. Irani said with full grant funding, work on the Summit-Downtown connection project would be able to start in 2021.

“If we weren’t successful with the grant, these projects would occur in the next 5 years…if we receive it, we can accelerate these projects to this year,” Irani told council.

“If we do win the grant, it will be fantastic for our network.”

The connection project will involve two main components.

The Summit multi-use path will connect the south end of Xget’tem’ Trail at Notre Dame Drive to the Summit Drive bike lane near Whiteshield Crescent.

This new pathway is planned to be three metres wide and separated from traffic. Lighting upgrades and a new traffic signal installation are planned to ensure safety, according to city staff.

The path would run on the west side of the road in the southern portion, before crossing to the east side as the route gets closer to the highway.

The second component is the Sixth Avenue separated bike lane, allowing cyclists to travel from the Landsdowne transit exchange to Royal Inland Hospital and Peterson Creek Park.

The two-way bike lane will be separated from traffic with a median, something that would have been impossible along Fifth Avenue.

Irani said the original Fifth Avenue route would have involved painted lines on the road to designate the bike lane, and there would have been no room to put a buffer between cyclists and parked cars. This type of design can be dangerous and is no longer in favour among city planners, according to Irani.

Irani said moving the bike lane to Sixth Avenue also means better connectivity to the Landsdowne transit exchange.

The project will involve major road redesign, and staff said they plan on adding improvements for drivers and transit users, as well as cyclists.

City staff said this will be the first bike lane of its kind constructed in Kamloops.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly expressed some concerns about traffic flows along Sixth Avenue, the only four-lane north-south connection through the downtown core.

Irani said that staff modelled the entire downtown area when planning the route, and they don’t anticipate problems with the current plan.

Coun. Kathy Sinclair said she was happy to see the move to Sixth Avenue, believing the improved infrastructure will benefit all commuters.

“I think that it’s a win for everyone,” she said.