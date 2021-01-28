Police seek suspect in spitting assault at North Kamloops store

Photo: RCMP Police are trying to track down this man, a suspect in an alleged assault on Jan. 12 in which a person was spit on.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a man accused of spitting on a clerk after being asked to leave a North Shore retail store.

Police were called to the shop, in the 700-block of Tranquille Road, just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 12. Investigators were told a man spit on a worker after being asked to leave the store.

RCMP Cpl Crystal Evelyn said Mounties made patrols but were unable to track down the suspect.

“The suspect’s photo is being released in hopes that the public can assist police in this investigation by identifying the man,” she said.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.