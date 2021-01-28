Mounties say man suspected of breaking into trailer to nap has fled to Lower Mainland

Photo: Castanet Staff

A napping burglar spotted inside a trailer in 100 Mile House last weekend is believed to have fled to the Lower Mainland.

Police in 100 Mile House were called on Sunday morning after a man came across an unwanted overnight guest in a trailer on his property.

RCMP Sgt. Svend Nielsen said the man was preparing for an ice fishing trip just before 7:30 a.m. when he found a suspicious backpack in his truck.

“As the complainant went through that vehicle and others in the driveway, he checked on his travel trailer where he observed one unknown person sleeping inside with the door locked,” Nielsen said.

The man called police but the sleeping burglar had left by the time Mounties arrived.

“Police attended and located the trailer vacant with tracks going into the trees,” Nielsen said.

Investigators believe the same suspect may have been involved in a suspicious occurrence the following day at a nearby home. In that instance, a homeowner found an unknown pair of shoes in his detached garage.

Nielsen said Mounties have a specific suspect in mind.

“Police have evidence to believe this man has now left the local area and fled to the Lower Mainland,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.