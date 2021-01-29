Lawsuit filed, builder's lien placed on Kamloops high school undergoing $33M renovation, expansion

Photo: Artist's rendering This rendering shows what the $32.7-million Valleyview secondary expansion might look like once complete.

A contractor has placed a builder’s lien on a Kamloops high school undergoing a massive $33-million expansion and renovation, claiming just over $23,000 in unpaid bills.

E&A Brothers Construction Corporation has also filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court asking for judgement in the amount of $23,027.35 against the Kamloops-Thompson school district and Arise Contracting, a Langley-based builder.

According to the notice of civil claim, E&A began working on the Valleyview secondary project last summer, hired to provide carpentry, concrete and scaffolding work, as well as general repairs.

E&A has claimed it was paid according to its agreement with Arise between August and the end of October, but payments stopped a short time after that. The notice of claim has alleged Arise refused to pay the $23,000 bill after being invoiced on Nov. 7.

Work on the 525-seat addition to Valleyview secondary, valued at $32.7 million, began about a year ago. The project is expected to be ready for students in September 2022.

There are no other liens on the Valleyview secondary property.

None of the allegations in the notice of civil claim have been proven in court.