Kamloops records record number of local COVID-19 cases as two deadly outbreaks remain active

Kamloops recorded more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any point during the pandemic, according to new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The BCCDC has released the province’s COVID-19 infection statistics for the week of Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, broken down by local health area. Over that span, the Kamloops area recorded 124 cases, up from a previous high of 97 the week prior.

The Kamloops local health area includes Barriere, Chase and Logan Lake, as well as Sun Peaks and Savona. The region recorded 68 and 62 cases in the first two weeks of January.

The Kamloops local health area is the site of two ongoing outbreaks — one at Royal Inland Hospital, which had infected 66 people as of Wednesday, and another at Brocklehurst Gemstone Care Centre, which has infected about two dozen residents and staff at the long-term care facility.

COVID-19 numbers are also spiking in a number of neighbouring regions, including Salmon Arm and Merritt.

In Salmon Arm, 55 new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, up from 19 the previous week, 17 before that and just four the first week of January.

The Merritt local health area recorded 15 cases between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, which is a higher per-capita number than Kamloops but less so than Salmon Arm.