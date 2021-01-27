Kamloops RCMP seek suspect in serious assault alleged to have breached bail conditions

Photo: RCMP Police are looking for Terrance Allan Jones, wanted on a warrant.

Police in Kamloops are asking for the public’s help locating a Sicamous man wanted on a warrant, issued after he allegedly breached his release conditions.

According to RCMP, Terrance Allan Jones, 40, is facing multiple charges including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Jones was arrested Jan. 11 on Victoria Street and then released on bail later that week, ordered to live under conditions amounting to house arrest in Kamloops.

He is accused of breaching the conditions of his bail.

Jones is described as a white man, standing five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds with brown eyes and dirty blonde or brown hair. Jones' right arm is fully tattooed.

Police said Jones is believed to be in Kamloops. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call Kamloops Mounties at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.