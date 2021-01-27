Kamloops mine confirms new positive COVID-19 case

Photo: Contributed

A Kamloops mine has recorded another confirmed case of COVID-19, reported to the company by an employee on Monday.

The New Afton employee who has tested positive is self-isolating off site, according to Sam Numsen, spokesperson for the mine.

“New Afton Emergency Response personnel immediately initiated steps within our confirmed case procedure which involves a thorough investigation, including contact tracing by trained employees,” Numsen said in a press release.

“All affected areas were immediately and thoroughly sanitized by a Mine Rescue HAZMAT team using a disinfectant fogger system.”

Numsen also confirmed that the investigation has been completed and that any individuals that came in close contact have been notified and are self-isolating for the required 14 days.

He also stated that as of the time of the release “no close contacts have developed symptoms”.

This case brings to seven the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the mine since the pandemic began.