High numbers of lynx sightings in Kamloops due to 'natural low cycle' of prey, BCCOS says

Photo: Tracy Reynolds/BC Wildlife Park This lynx was captured in Kamloops in early January and is now recuperating at the BC Wildlife Park.

A “natural low cycle” of prey like rabbits and game birds may be the reason for the unusually high number of lynx sightings in Kamloops this year, according to a city conservation officer.

In an emailed statement to Castanet Kamloops, BC Conservation Officer Service officer Rob Armstrong said it’s rare to see so many lynx coming into the Tournament Capital.

In the past few months, two different lynx have been captured and transferred to the BC Wildlife Park. One was relocated and released, and the other is still in the facility’s care. This week, posts in a Kamloops neighbourhood Facebook group indicate residents have spotted another wild feline pacing through McArthur Island.

Armstrong said he’s heard of the additional sightings at McAurthur Island, as well as in the Sahali area. In many cases, he said, people not proficient in species identification are reporting the same animal as both a lynx and a bobcat.

“Since the second capture, there have been a few sporadic sightings in multiple neighbourhoods within the city, but no consistent or concerning patterns have been reported,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong explained a natural prey-species cycle typically runs over a number of years. When prey species populations rise, predators are more successful in raising their young and their numbers grow. As the larger predator population hunts, the prey species experiences a population decline, with the number of predators lowering to follow.

He said he believes a natural decline in prey is a large factor in this year’s sightings.

Lynx don’t pose a risk to public safety, but small pets and poultry — including backyard chickens — resemble the cats' natural prey and can be at risk.

“There has been a substantial increase in urban poultry in Kamloops and chickens are definitely on the menu for lynx, as are free roaming house cats,” Armstrong said.

He recommends residents keep their animals secured — a move that will protect both pets and the lynx themselves.

“We can expect that lynx and bobcats will venture into town from time to time," Armstrong said.

"If they are successful in finding a food source, they are likely to stay and become habituated to human-raised food sources.”

Armstrong said he couldn't confirm whether construction activity on the Trans-Mountain pipeline project had been driving lynx into Kamloops, as some have speculated on social media. Generally, he said, when a habitat is significantly altered, it’s expected that it could displace some wildlife either permanently or temporarily.

However, in any case, Armstrong said the same question remains.

“Why does a displaced animal head further into town rather than further out of town?" he said. "In most cases, the answer is either directly or indirectly related to the availability of food.”

Anyone who spots a lynx or another wild cat in an urban area can call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.